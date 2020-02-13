Students and spectators will be able to get to the Bryce Jordan Center to witness this year’s THON quickly at any time of day.

CATA will once again offer extended service hours for the free-to-ride Blue and White Loop bus routes on campus throughout THON weekend.

Both routes will operate continuously for 48 hours throughout the weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and ending at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, with approximately 10 minutes between buses, according to a press release.

There is a Blue Loop stop right outside the Beaver Stadium side of the Bryce Jordan Center and a White Loop stop on the other side on University Drive, as well as numerous other stops surrounding the venue.

Normally, the Blue and White Loops do not operate after 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., respectively. The Red and Green Link routes will not be affected.

The extended service hours are made possible by a partnership with CATA, Penn State Transportation Services and THON.

