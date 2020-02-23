Standing in the upper bowl of the Bryce Jordan Center, 10-year-old Devon Funk knew that she wanted to be a part of something bigger than herself.

Eleven years later, Funk (senior-public relations) is beginning a new decade under the blue and yellow lights of the Four Diamonds logo as a Dancer Relations captain — singing the Line Dance lyrics to inspire an audience of thousands.

Funk’s journey with THON began long before her acceptance letter from Penn State arrived at her doorstep. She recalled her fifth grade-self “just being in awe” at THON, and thinking that was the first time in her life in which she saw thousands of people come together for one cause.

“[As] I got more involved throughout the years, the reasons for why I THON have definitely grown,” Funk said, “and now I have some incredible bonds with some THON families, and I definitely THON for them now.”

Starting with her great grandparents, many Penn Staters in Funk’s family have come before her. That, mixed with her own fascination for THON as a child, inspired Funk to become involved with the philanthropy freshman year.

From serving as Penn State Dance Alliance’s THON chair; to volunteering within hospitality, rules and regulations, special events, and dancer relations, Funk has seen her dedication to THON grow throughout her time at Penn State.

Regarding leadership roles she has taken on for THON 2020, Funk has spent her time facilitating dancer education and writing the “Yellow Shirts Survival Guide” — a guide all Dancer Relations committee members use to get them through the weekend.

RELATED

During THON 2020, Funk said she used her role within the collective group of Dancer Relations captains to aid a new perspective for the philanthropy in the upcoming decade. According to Funk, bringing a new outlook to the event is important in keeping dancers and spectators motivated in continuously supporting THON’s mission.

Furthermore, Funk said that with a new decade comes new considerations and “new energy.”

“We always said our phrasing for the Line Dance this year was ‘change the vibe,’ which is why I think we did a few different things with it this year — just mixing up the chorus a but and trying to bring the energy,” Funk said. “I definitely think that we can feel that energy throughout the whole weekend.”

THON’s personal importance to Funk, however, lies within the connections that she’s made with the Four Diamonds families.

During her junior year at Penn State, Funk held the role of special events captain — a role where her relationship with Four Diamonds child Devin Pulaski led her to experience one of her most impactful THON memories yet.

“[Devin and I] went to the Supply and Logistics Treasure Chest [during THON 2019], and she made me a little pencil case that says ‘To Devon, Love Devin’ on it,” Funk said. “I was talking to her dad about it, and he was saying that it was her chance to really be a kid and forget all that she’s been through. And that has been my driving force for why I THON ever since.”