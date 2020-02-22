Walking to the stage, hair separated in zip ties, Penn State students continued to give back to children with cancer at THON 2020 by donating at least 12 inches of their hair to Wigs for Kids, a non-profit hair donation organization which has been serving children since 1981.

Hannah Lochan, who has seen her aunt suffer through chemotherapy and successfully overcome its struggles in remission, stated that her decision to donate her hair came from a personal place.

“The fact that we have hair and that we’re able to donate— it honestly makes me so happy because people with cancer don’t have the option of normalcy but hair is normal to us,” Lochan (freshman- nursing) said.

WATCH: Volunteers donate their hair at THON 2020 Over thirty volunteers went on the stage to have their hair snipped.

Wigs for Kids is an organization which joins Certified Cosmetic Therapists throughout North America who share a common goal of ensuring that children suffering from hair loss don’t have to suffer the mental consequences alongside the physical losses.

While others, such as Jackie Galang, might have had the experience of previously donating their hair, the experience of being at the THON 2020 was unlike anything they had expected.

“The noise of the crowd and then the snip-snip of my hair going— I don’t even know what it looks like and it’s fine because it’s for a good cause.” Galang (sophomore-nursing) said.

Olivia Neill said that cutting off eighteen inches of her hair was much more “emotionally centered” than she expected. Neill (freshman- geography) also noted that she had been growing her hair since the seventh grade.

“I feel like if I have any regrets or if I’m like oh, I miss my hair I feel better about it since I know it’s going to someone who needs it,” Neill said.