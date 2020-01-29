During all times of the year, the streets of State College are lined with community members and students sporting THON merchandise such as shirts, sweaters and hats.

Every year, the THON merchandising team comes together to discover how it can promote THON in new and creative ways. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to help THON be known and well-represented — in State College and beyond — so the 46-hour dance marathon in February can be as impactful as people have come to expect.

Alex Thomas, director of merchandise for THON, explained the process of funding, producing and promoting THON merchandise.

“Every year, THON allocates funds specifically designed for the purchase of THON Store products and THON-wide preordered products, like the 100 Days ‘Til THON shirts,” Thomas (senior-biomedical engineering) said via email.

He said the THON Store selects merchandise that appeals to many people and will be most profitable for the organization so it can continue to shell out better merchandise — but more importantly, can provide more funds for THON families to ensure they never see a medical bill.

Thomas said most THON merchandise, as far as clothing, is produced by Collegiate Pride.

“Collegiate Pride offers us the unique ability to hold in-person meetings and discussions to address each of the orders we place,” Thomas said. “For many years, Collegiate Pride and their staff have gone above and beyond to show their support not just for the THON Store, but for all of THON.”

He also noted the top sellers from Collegiate Pride are the Gildan, Comfort Colors and Sport-Tek brands. The merchandise team is constantly trying to expand its scope to other brands.

“In the past, we’ve brainstormed ways to develop meaningful large-scale communication methods with our customer base, and in January of this year, we launched the official THON Store Instagram, found at @pennstatethon.store,” Thomas said.

He said even though the Instagram account is still young, THON volunteers have acted as models for the products.

Speaking about THON 2020 specifically, Thomas said he has received great feedback from the select few volunteers who had the opportunity to see the new merchandise that will be available for purchase at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 when the Bryce Jordan Center opens.

“The THON product development captains have worked tirelessly over winter break and the first weeks of the spring semester in order to brainstorm and create our THON weekend 2020 new release collection,” Thomas said.

Katelynn Powell, the merchandise marketing captain, also touched on the THON Store’s contribution to THON.

“The THON Store is an incredible asset for us and truly is our home base. The majority of our sales take place in this location,” Powell (junior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said via email. “The most important part of this storefront for us is the visibility and brand-association that comes with it.”

Powell added the location of the THON Store in the HUB-Robeson Center allows for engagement with Penn State students and faculty every day.

“Captains work within the store every week, handling all aspects of the selling process from organizing of the merchandise to distribution of it,” Powell Said.

Sarah Hohman, the merchandise customer relations captain for THON, said in 2019, THON Store profits accounted for over $121,000 of THON’s total.

However, Hohman (junior-health and policy administration) noted the store’s impact goes far beyond its monetary contribution.

“THON merchandise allows volunteers, supporters and families to spread THON’s mission across the globe simply through the clothing that they wear,” Hohman said via email.

In addition to working on the merchandising team for THON, many members spoke about why they take part in THON and what it means to them.

Hohman said in she participates THON because she has seen the pain cancer causes throughout her life and believes no one should have to suffer through it.

“For a long time, I only saw the sadness and pain associated with cancer through my family and friends who battled the disease,” Hohman said. “When I came to Penn State, I immediately recognized that the Four Diamonds and Penn State THON do everything in their power to lessen the hurt, bring back the smiles and provide hope for the future, while dancing with so much joy along the way.”

Thomas said he believes THON is an opportunity for children and their families to find light in their lives. He said “hope” is a defining theme of THON.

“THON is a hope that one day, we will dance in celebration,” Thomas said.

