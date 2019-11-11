THON merchandise partnered with Love Your Melon to create a limited edition THON beanie, currently available for $35 at the THON Store located in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Sammy Papik, a THON merchandise captain who helps run the THON Store and control item stock, said the beanies will be available in the store until their stock runs out. All the proceeds from the beanies and other THON merchandise will go to the THON weekend fundraising total.

“It’s a partnership with THON and special release, so it’s an opportunity to get a name brand item in the THON store as well as get money for a good cause,” Papik (junior-engineering science) said.

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand that aims to give a hat to every child battling cancer in America and supports nonprofit organizations’ fight against childhood cancer.

Penn State has its own Love Your Melon group, called the Penn State Love Your Melon Campus Crew, that delivers beanies to hospitals and focuses on other volunteering events around Penn State.

