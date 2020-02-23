The 2020 THON Pep Rally was accompanied once again by a Bryce Jordan Center White Out. Teams took turns performing on stage, with the finals coming down to the women's volleyball and men's gymnastics team. The gymnastics team took home the victory after a vote determined by audience noise.
WATCH: Highlights from the THON 2020 Pep Rally
Ben McClary
