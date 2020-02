Pop artist Daya — who sang hits such as “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Sit Still, Look Pretty” — will perform as the “surprise guest" at THON 2020.

Daya is an award-winning pop artist, winning a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down” in 2017.

The Pittsburgh native, whose real name is Grace Tandon, graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 2016.

Daya performed at Penn State’s free annual music festival Movin’ On in 2018.