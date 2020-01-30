Penn State THON executive board members Rebecca Aloi and Dan Herlihy only needed one word to describe their experiences with the student-run philanthropy: home.

Aloi (senior-chemical engineering) began her journey with THON during her first year at Penn State. After continuous encouragement from her upperclassman mentor within the “Women in Engineering Orientation” program, Aloi dove into the world of THON – joining a Rules and Regulations committee.

What Aloi didn’t know was that her experiences within that committee would shape her life at Penn State for years to come.

“This incredible organization has also allowed me to find a passion of wanting to serve others,” Aloi said via email. “The people I have met and the bonds that I have formed with them are unparalleled to any other organization I have been a part of.”

She acts as the director of Rules and Regulations Fundraising Safety on the THON executive board. Within her role, she is responsible for numerous administrative and fundraising aspects of THON, along with other vital, behind-the-scenes duties.

Within her copious amounts of THON experiences, one memory stuck out to her above all – seeing the THON Line Dance for the first time from the upper bowl of the Bryce Jordan Center.

“It was really amazing to see everyone dancing in unison for a common cause,” Aloi said. “It truly symbolized that it doesn’t matter your background or organization, we are all dedicated to this amazing cause and there for one reason.”

As a freshman, she said she never would have pictured herself as an executive board member for Penn State THON.

Yet her involvement with philanthropy and dedication to its values have given her unique experiences and close friendships that Aloi said will stay with her far after her collegiate career.

“I have found my home at Penn State through THON,” Aloi said. “The incredible people and students that I have met through THON have changed my life for the better and I can’t imagine my Penn State experience without them.”

For Herlihy (senior-computer science), he found his love for THON through the special interest organization Springfield and has never looked back since.

As Herlihy’s freshman-year mentor inspired him to join Springfield early on in his Penn State career, Herlihy said he believes in the importance of advocating for the cause to each student because of the plethora of unique opportunities that the philanthropy offers.

He acts as the director of technology within the board. Therefore, he has had the opportunity to work with several cutting-edge processes and technologies during his THON experiences that he said he never would have been exposed to otherwise.

“From a strictly technical perspective, THON does some pretty amazing things,” Herlihy said via email. “I’ve had the opportunity to work on real-world challenges and solutions that are more robust than what many companies produce.”

Each group or organization that participates in THON is assigned a THON child – the reason why many students within THON fundraise, and possibly dance, at THON. Springfield’s THON child, Taiven, has a profound impact on Herlihy’s THON experiences, inspiring him to continue his journey with the philanthropy.

“When I first met Taiven, he had recently gone through several procedures. It was difficult for him to run around, talk or even smile,” Herlihy said in recollection. “In the past four years, it has been amazing to see him recover and become a normal, energetic, smiling kid. It’s truly incredible to me to see the changes in him and his family as they’ve become closer to Springfield and THON.”

THON means something to everyone involved, according to Herlihy. For him, the cause means giving back whatever efforts are put in and creating a sincere home for every member of the Penn State community and beyond.

“Whether you’re interested in communication, graphic design, logistics, development, children’s health, computers or anything else, there’s a place in THON for you to use your talents,” Herlihy said. “Every cent we help raise goes toward a better life for thousands of families who are currently impacted by cancer or will be in the future. There is no better feeling in the world than seeing your work make someone’s day better, and I believe everyone should experience that.”