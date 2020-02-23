The letters in the THON organization Tetra’s name lend themselves to a lot of different anagram-like combinations.

During this year’s THON, the organization has been rearranging, flipping and covering up their letters in order to spell different words.

Those watching may have seen words such as “TEA," “TATER" and "HAM."

Jeff Zaengle said this has been one of Tetra’s traditions for a few years.

“A lot of times we just like to see how many new combinations we can make,” Zaengle (senior-civil engineering) said.

Zaengle said it helps raise the morale of the dancers and also keeps those in the stands upbeat and energetic. He noted that the fact that Tetra is one of the only organizations that does something like this sets it apart from others.

Justin Coulehan is one of the people responsible for coming up with the combinations and deciding which ones to use.

Coulehan (senior-digital and media design) said Tetra usually comes in with several words they know they want to display, but after that they try to foster new, relevant words.

This year, one member brought a white board so they could map out and organize their next combinations.

Coulehan said they started using shirts to cover up some parts of the letters in order to expand the possibility of anagrams.

In an effort to stay on top of what’s happening in the Bryce Jordan Center, Tetra displayed “eat” before the dancers were served food and appropriately held up “ate” when the dancers returned from their meals.

Regarding their favorite words, Coulehan said “TATER” and “HAM” are some of the “crowd favorites.”

Coulehan gave me the distinct honor of choosing the next word after I spoke to him. After careful consideration, I chose “pie” as I am already tired of the food offered in the Bryce Jordan Center.

So, if you saw “pie” in section 103, just know, that was all me.

