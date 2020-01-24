After a night filled with singing, dancing and musical acts, THON special interest organization Eclipse ultimately won the third-annual THON Showcase.

Eclipse — along with second and third place winners FOTO and the Society of Women Engineers, respectively — will perform at THON 2020.

On Thursday, 14 groups came together for THON Showcase with the hopes of earning a performance at THON 2020 and a cash prize for their respective Four Diamonds families.

The event, presented by First National Bank, took place at Eisenhower Auditorium.

The groups were compiled of members from fraternities, sororities, campus organizations and various THON committees.

The night began with performances by Dance Alliance, Eclipse, Alpha Delta Pi, Blue & White Society, Whiplash Dance Team, FOTO, Tapestry Dance Company and the Singing Lions.

After a brief intermission in which raffles were given out, the performances continued with Savoir Faire, Dancer Relations Committee, Entertainment Committee, the Society of Women Engineers, Theta Delta Chi and Urban Dance Troupe.

After all 14 groups performed, a video played explaining THON and its mission while the judges selected the finalists.

The performers were judged by a panel including Penn State Performing Arts Council president Connor Pardoe; Penn State Homecoming executive director Julia Greco; Penn State School of Theatre dance professor Linda Hildebrand; THON executive director Regina Duesler; and representatives from First National Bank.

The four finalists were Urban Dance Troupe, Eclipse, FOTO and the Society of Women Engineers.

The groups then went through a question-and-answer round, in which the groups were asked questions pertaining to THON and their knowledge of it.

As the judges convened again to decide on a winner, Isabella Messina, a three-time cancer survivor and freshman at Penn State, talked to those in attendance about her younger brother being a match for a transplant that helped cure her.

“I will never stop fighting for the kids," she said.

After Messina spoke, Lancia announced “Eclipse” as the winner of the 2020 THON Showcase.

While all four finalists will receive monetary prizes for their THON families, the top three — Eclipse, FOTO and the Society of Women Engineers — also won the opportunity to perform at THON.

Jack Maloney, one of the Eclipse performers, said Eclipse is "super passionate" about THON and its mission.

“We are able to make even more of a difference," Maloney (sophomore-musical theatre) said, "and it just helps us toward our goal this year of fighting cancer.”

THON special events director Emily Dalo (senior-biobehavioral health) said she believes the THON Showcase stands apart from other events in the sense that while it contributes to THON, it also gives these performers an outlet to share their talents.

Emily Lancia, the THON Showcase captain, hosted the event.

Lancia (senior-security and risk analysis) said the THON Showcase is an all-inclusive event in which people can share their talents.

“It really is more than just a fundraiser,” Lancia said. “It’s a community builder and it’s meant to inspire the THON community.”