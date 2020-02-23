As the end of THON inches closer, the question on everyone’s mind seems to be, “What will the total be?”

Last year, Penn State raised $10,621,683.76 "for the kids."

Penn State students weighed in on what they think the 2020 THON total will be when the dancing and standing end. The students also discussed what they did to fundraise for THON, whether it was as an individual or as a group.

Katie Saylor, the secretary of Eclipse, said she thinks the total revealed at 4 p.m. on Sunday will be $10,500,000.

Regarding the fundraising Eclipse did, Saylor (junior-public relations and psychology) said with the size of the organization, the group "really had to push online donations" to retain the most possible donors.

Saylor added that Eclipse did “really well” with THONvelopes this year, and the organization as a whole was impressed by the amount of money raised.

Eclipse also ran a “Pet of the Week” campaign on their Instagram in which those who submitted a donation had the chance to see a picture of their pet show up on Eclipse’s Instagram story.

Anthony Maiale, a member of the Phi Psi fraternity, said he thinks THON will beat its 2019 total and reach the $11 million mark.

Maiale (sophomore-supply chain management) said Phi Psi canvassed and promoted THON in restaurants around State College to raise money.

Faith Hatchard and Brian Ciarrocca, both Lion Ambassadors, gave similar answers on what they thought the THON total will be.

Hatchard (senior-management) took a while to think about her answer, and said she thinks THON will beat last year’s total. However she was skeptical to say it would ascend $11 million.

Ciarrocca (senior-health policy and administration) said he thinks the total will definitely go beyond last year’s total of $10,621,683.76.

He said the most important thing for students to work toward is ensuring the total continues to grow every year.

As far as what Lion Ambassadors does to fundraise for THON, Hatchard said a lot of their donations came from the success of their social media campaigns.