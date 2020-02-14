Standing on the hardwood floor of the Bryce Jordan Center, Taylor Caldwell joined the Penn State population in applause after watching an emotional performance from Four Diamonds child Megan.

The next year, Caldwell stood in tears as the same audience honored Megan’s life during the Final Four.

At that moment, Caldwell realized, “We still have a fight to fight.”

Her personal experiences with cancer are what drove Caldwell to be involved with the philanthropy upon attending Penn State. With each passing year, Caldwell found herself driven to progress further with THON and its efforts to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

“I got to see the emotional impact we had on the families and fundraise for them while also helping to make THON happen,” Caldwell said via email. “It was an incredible experience and gave me memories I will never forget, and I knew I wanted to be as involved as I could.”

Caldwell (senior-architectural engineering) dove into the field of philanthropy during her freshman year at Penn State. Now in her fifth-year, Caldwell acts as the communications liaison captain on the Dancer Relations Committee for THON 2020, which allows her to work with commonwealth campuses in preparation for the dance marathon.

Regarding her perspective on involvement, Caldwell also emphasized the importance of others becoming acquainted with the philanthropy in any way possible. THON is an example of the impact college students can make when they come together for a similar cause, according to Caldwell.

The philanthropy gives children who have cancer the ability to “be a kid again,” and each student’s involvement with THON means one more child receives the love and support needed throughout their journey with cancer.

“I think people should be involved because it gives us an opportunity to be a part of something so much bigger than ourselves,” Caldwell said. “We are helping to make these children's dreams come true. We have the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child, and it is truly a special experience.”

For THON captain Jess Heckler, her involvement with the philanthropy centers on the OPPerations committee, a group she considers to be her family.

OPPerations, known in the THON world as the “Big Blue Family,” grew Heckler’s love for the philanthropy during her Penn State collegiate career. This group is known for building a culture through the connections it creates in its work with philanthropy.

The most important privilege that the OPPerations committee has given Heckler (senior-secondary math education) is the chance to interact with Four Diamonds families.

At her first THON, Heckler recalled a Four Diamonds child approaching her committee and acting like a dinosaur. When her entire committee joined in on the experience, Heckler recognized the profound impact that THON has on the Penn State and Four Diamonds community.

This past December, Heckler attended the THON Family Carnival, and the same Four Diamonds child approached Heckler and her co-captain, prompting a game of duck-duck-goose.

“My co-captain and I made the connection and it was full circle and awesome to see him four years later having the time of his life,” Heckler said. “Seeing the impact you make is always something super special for THON because not only are we raising all this money and making sure these kids have the best future they can have — we can see it one on one, which I think always influences people to work harder and reminds them why they do what they do.”