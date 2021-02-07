THON is just around the corner with the weekend set to begin on Feb. 19.

Unlike past years, the event will be held completely remote.

The entire 46 hours of THON will be available through a livestream on THON's website. The stream is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The livestream will be broadcasted by 46 Live, a student production company at Penn State.

According to Annie Princivalle of THON media relations, dancers and attendees will not be allowed into the Bryce Jordan Center to watch the event.

Dancers are being encouraged to rest from midnight-6 a.m. both nights of THON weekend to avoid any health complications. During this time, the livestream will replay videos that originally aired throughout the day.

