THON 2020: Final Total Reveal
Buy Now

The THON final fundraising total was revealed after the final hours of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

THON is just around the corner with the weekend set to begin on Feb. 19.

Unlike past years, the event will be held completely remote.

The entire 46 hours of THON will be available through a livestream on THON's website. The stream is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The livestream will be broadcasted by 46 Live, a student production company at Penn State.

According to Annie Princivalle of THON media relations, dancers and attendees will not be allowed into the Bryce Jordan Center to watch the event.

Dancers are being encouraged to rest from midnight-6 a.m. both nights of THON weekend to avoid any health complications. During this time, the livestream will replay videos that originally aired throughout the day.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags