Pop artist Daya was the THON 2020 special performer. She sang popular hits such as "Sit Still Look Pretty" and "Don't Let Me Down." The Nittany Lion also joined her onstage for a portion of her performance.
WATCH: Daya performs as the THON 2020 special guest
James Langan
Ben McClary
