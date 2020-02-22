The dancers at THON have to stay energized for 46 straight hours, but they cannot do it on an empty stomach.

That’s where the Hospitality committee steps in to help.

Hospitality committee member Naela Mahmood explained the basics of what the committee does.

“We make sure that all of the coolers are filled with drinks and wherever there is food being served we always have the right staff," Mahmood (junior-education and public policy) said. "We’ve been serving the meals and then we’re manning the food stations. Because everyone is awake for so many hours it’s important to make sure that we’re the service that everyone expects.”

Hospitality staff can be seen serving food on the floor or in the concession stands wearing bright pink shirts.

Member Ethan Lebovits (freshman-political science) spent his time on his floor shift stocking water and food.

Eric Kolvek, a Hospitality captain, spoke about the integral role the committee plays in the logistical apparatus of THON.

“Hos is just in charge of supplying the food wherever that may be at for THON weekend," Kolvek (senior-chemical engineering) said. "Whether it be family meals or dancer meals or snacks for volunteers... Hos needs to do its job well just because all the dancers and all the families are coming here to eat food and they rely on us. Especially for the dancers because they don’t have many options [to eat] without us.”