Grinning Four Diamonds children and their families filled the White Building on Sunday as they participated in games, activities and crafts during the THON Family Carnival.

The afternoon sought to give Four Diamond families and THON volunteers an opportunity to spend quality time together.

The carnival’s theme was “Lifetime of Adventure,” a theme that volunteer Emily Dalo said hoped to give children the opportunity to live adventurously.

“We kind of based [the theme] off the fact that some of these children and families don’t get the opportunity to go on all of their dreams and adventures throughout their lives,” Dalo (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “We wanted to capitalize on that, and make these special moments while we are here for them today.”

Dalo added THON saw a lot of student engagement at the carnival, as many students ran the booths, hung out with families or played games.

“It’s a really great way to get the THON community involved in these events,” Dalo said.

Different booths with a myriad of games and activities were set for the kids, and each booth had a different theme like jungle, Wild West, beach or space. Some of the activities for families to participate in included playing jungle Jenga, constructing a space robot and making your very own “Baby Shark” hat.

Emily Treesh-Colon, a volunteer from special interest organization Eclipse, discussed the activities at the booth she helped at.

“Our theme is space, so what we have set up right now is a photo booth where they can an astronaut or robot,” Treesh-Colon (sophomore-cybersecurity) said. “You can also make a constellation out of marshmallows and pretzels if you like, but making snowmen instead has been a big hit. So we’ve just been making snowmen for the past two hours.”

Treesh-Colon added the Family Carnival is so important because the kids and families “really need it.”

“The amount that our support and our love and care has uplifted them is something I can’t even explain,” she said.

These sentiments were echoed by Helen Fischman, a mother of three kids, one of whom is a Four Diamonds child. Fischman, of Harrisburg, Pa., said this was the first event she was able to take her child with cancer to post-diagnosis

“It was pretty awesome,” she said of the carnival.

The carnival ended with several events on the main stage, including organization and family karaoke, last year’s Line Dance, a family who spoke about THON, and a pep rally with the Penn State cheerleaders, Lionettes and the Nittany Lion.

The carnival culminated with the THON 2020 logo reveal.

This year’s logo features two children standing on a planet’s rings, with the THON 2020 theme “Journey Together” written around the planet.