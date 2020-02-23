THON 2020 is a wrap after what was surely an exciting and eventful weekend at the Bryce Jordan Center for those involved in the dance marathon.

It was David Loffredo’s first THON, and he said the most exciting part for him was the reveal of the total.

“I did not expect it to be $11.6 million because I thought it was going to stay around $10 million,” Loffredo (freshman-supply chain) said.

Tim Nevil said his favorite part of this year’s THON was spending time with his friends on his committee in the stands.

“We got to know each other really well and they just became our best friends,” Nevil (freshman-security and risk analysis) said.

RELATED

Michael Sundy said the part he enjoyed the most was hearing the total. However, Sundy (junior-chemical engineering) noted that he also enjoyed being a part of the THON atmosphere for the first time.

Jessie Reynolds, a member of the Newman Catholic Student Association, said her favorite part of the weekend was spending time with her THON family.

“Seeing our THON families once a year makes it so much more special,” Reynolds (senior-secondary math education) said.

Chelsea Adair said the entirety of the Final Four was a part of THON she really enjoyed.

“When we got to see how much we raised for the kids, it was really exciting,” Adair (freshman-labor and human resources) said.