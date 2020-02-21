The borough of State College has officially been renamed the "City of THON" for THON weekend.

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli and borough manager Tom Fountaine declared the borough as the “City of THON” on stage at THON 2020 just before 5 p.m. on Friday as dancers and spectators filled the Bryce Jordan Center.

“As mayor of the borough of State College, I’ve had the privilege of attending many events, but none with a bigger heart than THON,” Filippelli said as he made the proclamation.

The proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” has been a tradition since 2015, and was approved at the borough council’s meeting on Feb. 3.

