Four Diamonds announced musicians Andy Grammer and Go Go Gadjet will be performing virtually for Giving Day FTK.

According to a news release, Four Diamonds is organizing this performance to celebrate the seniors of Penn State THON and the high school seniors who have helped organize Mini-THON events in their respective hometowns — particularly in light of the THON-related events that have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The virtual performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 with the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. The performances can be viewed here.

