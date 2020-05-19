THON, Friday, Andy Grammer
Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer gives a surprise performance during THON on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 Caitlin Lee

Four Diamonds announced musicians Andy Grammer and Go Go Gadjet will be performing virtually for Giving Day FTK.

According to a news release, Four Diamonds is organizing this performance to celebrate the seniors of Penn State THON and the high school seniors who have helped organize Mini-THON events in their respective hometowns — particularly in light of the THON-related events that have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The virtual performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 with the pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. The performances can be viewed here.

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.