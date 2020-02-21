The line dance is one of the most anticipated aspects of THON every year, and this year's addition featured references to plenty of Penn State icons, the Jonas Brothers, and others.

Here are the lyrics:

2020 futures bright

Start the journey, hold on tight

All together, white and blue

Show the world what we can do

Same mission, new year

FTK, why we’re here

Stand up, show your pride

C’mon Lions, let’s ride

Franklin signed, bring the noise

Cotton Bowl, LAWNBOYZ

BRGR, Roots hello

Sad to see the Diner go

Old Main tower, what’s the plan

Did your football ticket scan?

ABP… Bye bye

Miles helps the Eagles fly

CAPS endowment grows again

Look around, you have a friend

Century of endless stories

Dear Old State, for the glory

Jo Bros burnin’ up downtown

Penn State sports win all around

Hardwood Lions play it cool

Say it with me BBALL SCHOOL

[CHORUS]

Penn State from the top

Let’s get hype LETS GO

FTK don’t stop

Show us what you know

46 we unite

Be the change, fight the fight

Future Lions dance and see

This is where you’re meant to be

Congresswomen take the stage

Greta fights for climate change

Firefighters lend a hand

Save Australia’s wildland

Plastic banned by EU

Britain –– gets booted too

Women’s pay, not a game

College athletes own their name

Mamba Mentality

Kobe leaves his legacy

Black Hole pic, big reveal

50 years since Buzz and Neil

Flames erupt, Notre Dame

Record breaking marathon

Meg and Harry ditch the Queen

Tiger –– back in green

[CHORUS]

Throw it back with Disney Plus

Baby Yoda love you must

Join the storm to 51

YouTube cancels everyone

Trebek final Jeopardy

Alex Morgan sips her tea

Endgame passes Avatar

Thrones finale –– subpar

Old Town Road an all-time bop

Colton jumps the fence –– ONE HOP

TikTok a #MOOD

Taylor ends her label feud

Jedi rise, show Rey’s past

Popeyes puts Fil-A on blast

Okay Boomer, just a sec

Can I get a VIBE CHECK?

[Dance break]

[CHORUS]

100 mil since 2010

Hospital expands again

For the Kids, cleats are on

Call a donor, Phone-a-THON

Grab your shirts, white out rally

Dream Forward Happy Valley

Blast off to the sky

Ignite, electrify

Boom, stomp, join the fight

Break it down with all our might

Strength –– a family shows

Courage –– how it glows

Honesty –– in every smile

Wisdom –– in every child

Plant our flag, make our mark

On this journey, we embark