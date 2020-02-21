The line dance is one of the most anticipated aspects of THON every year, and this year's addition featured references to plenty of Penn State icons, the Jonas Brothers, and others.
Here are the lyrics:
2020 futures bright
Start the journey, hold on tight
All together, white and blue
Show the world what we can do
Same mission, new year
FTK, why we’re here
Stand up, show your pride
C’mon Lions, let’s ride
Franklin signed, bring the noise
Cotton Bowl, LAWNBOYZ
BRGR, Roots hello
Sad to see the Diner go
Old Main tower, what’s the plan
Did your football ticket scan?
ABP… Bye bye
Miles helps the Eagles fly
CAPS endowment grows again
Look around, you have a friend
Century of endless stories
Dear Old State, for the glory
Jo Bros burnin’ up downtown
Penn State sports win all around
Hardwood Lions play it cool
Say it with me BBALL SCHOOL
[CHORUS]
Penn State from the top
Let’s get hype LETS GO
FTK don’t stop
Show us what you know
46 we unite
Be the change, fight the fight
Future Lions dance and see
This is where you’re meant to be
Congresswomen take the stage
Greta fights for climate change
Firefighters lend a hand
Save Australia’s wildland
Plastic banned by EU
Britain –– gets booted too
Women’s pay, not a game
College athletes own their name
Mamba Mentality
Kobe leaves his legacy
Black Hole pic, big reveal
50 years since Buzz and Neil
Flames erupt, Notre Dame
Record breaking marathon
Meg and Harry ditch the Queen
Tiger –– back in green
[CHORUS]
Throw it back with Disney Plus
Baby Yoda love you must
Join the storm to 51
YouTube cancels everyone
Trebek final Jeopardy
Alex Morgan sips her tea
Endgame passes Avatar
Thrones finale –– subpar
Old Town Road an all-time bop
Colton jumps the fence –– ONE HOP
TikTok a #MOOD
Taylor ends her label feud
Jedi rise, show Rey’s past
Popeyes puts Fil-A on blast
Okay Boomer, just a sec
Can I get a VIBE CHECK?
[Dance break]
[CHORUS]
100 mil since 2010
Hospital expands again
For the Kids, cleats are on
Call a donor, Phone-a-THON
Grab your shirts, white out rally
Dream Forward Happy Valley
Blast off to the sky
Ignite, electrify
Boom, stomp, join the fight
Break it down with all our might
Strength –– a family shows
Courage –– how it glows
Honesty –– in every smile
Wisdom –– in every child
Plant our flag, make our mark
On this journey, we embark