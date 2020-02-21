The stands of the Bryce Jordan Center during THON are sometimes just as interesting to look at than what’s happening on stage.

Dozens of colorful, creatively designed signs signifying the different organizations that send dancers to the floor dot the stands all weekend.

The inspiration for the designs of some of these signs come back, simply, to what the Four Diamonds child the organization is assigned to wanted or liked.

Here are some of the best signs from THON 2020:

Lambda Chi Alpha, Alpha Xi Delta

*Captain voice:*“Ohhhhhhh,”

Who has a really creative sign at the BJC?

Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Xi Delta!

The joint sign features character designs from Spongebob Squarepants, with Plankton, Patrick, Squidward, Spongebob and Mr. Krabs respectively, with appropriately-colored lights around them.

Their newest THON child’s first choice was to go with Spongebob. The two organizations actually used Spongebob in their theme last year as well.

Their section also features a sign saying “46 Hours Later” in the style of the transition trope from the show.

Allison Monaco, a member of Alpha Xi Delta, said that she did pretty much all of the work on the sign herself minus the cutting of the foam, and worked on it for three weeks straight for at least three hours a day.

“It really didn’t hit me until I was on the floor until just now and I turned around and went, ‘Woah! They look so big!” Monaco (senior - psychology) said. “Getting to see that was really cool.”

Eclipse

Eclipse’s sign is admittedly quite simple, but stands out in this regard.

Featuring big, blocky (quite literally) letters lit up with LED’s, it’s the rare sign in the stands that doesn’t have any Greek letters.

The design and Eclipse’s main theme for THON 2020 is based off of Toy Story at the wish of their THON child, who loves the series of animated films.

Tess Kehoe, a member of the executive board for Eclipse, said that they wanted her letters to be something that people “could really see,” so they went with the blocks design.

Kehoe (sophomore - psychology) said that their THON child, a three year old boy, really likes Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear, and said that the theme of Buzz Lightyear goes well with the general “outer space” theme of “Journey Together,” THON 2020’s theme.

Delta Chi

Coming in at definitely the brightest sign in the stands, powered by actual office lamps, Delta Chi brings the energy to THON this year.

The sign is made of wood and plastic, making it most likely one of the heaviest signs at THON this year.

“It’s heavy, sure, but we’re holding it up and while we’re standing here we’re getting our workout” one brother said.

While admittedly, even to the Chi brothers, the sign may have been “designed poorly,” the design shines bright, a scan of the BJC immediately drawing your eye to it.

“The design choice of wood may be poor, but you know what, we’re sticking with it,” the brother said. “We want to be the brightest and best,”

As previously mentioned, its bright lights are not simple LED’s, but literal office lamps that are powered by a battery pack.

Alpha Tau Omega, Zeta Tau Alpha

We know what Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha will be doing to find a good way to spend their summer vacation.

ATO and ZTA’s theme this year comes from the hit animated show, Phineas and Ferb, each letter in their sign representing Phineas, Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Perry the Platypus, Isabella, Candace and Ferb respectively.

The Phineas and Ferb concept was their THON child, Joyce’s, idea, although she passed away last year.

“So many people put so much time and effort into it, it really came out really good,” Jeffrey Durna, a THON chair for ATO said.

Additionally behind the greek letters there is a seperate sign that spells out “Joyce” with some of her favorite things painted on to remember her, Durna (junior - economics) said.