Since you’re technically not allowed to sneak snacks into the Bryce Jordan Center for THON, most of the time you’re stuck with food the concession stands provide throughout the weekend.

The exquisite cuisine that only an arena can offer is something you definitely don’t want to pass on.

OK, I lied. You might want to pass on most of this. If you want to know what you should and shouldn’t eat, you’ve come to the right place.

For the sake of these experimental reviews, I kept everything as plain as possible, so little to no dipping sauce, condiments or fixins — pure, plain food.

Here is my recommendation of what to, and mostly, what not to get from concessions at THON 2020:

Hot dog, $4

Score: 5/10

Your standard frankfurter, ballpark style hot dog — a processed tube of porcine goodness stuffed in a stale bun. Yum.

This is really only for the simplest of people who expect little to nothing out of life and just need something quick to shove in their face.

I can’t necessarily recommend this one. It’s certainly fine, but I would use that $4 to buy something more worth my time and stomach space.

Pretzel, $4

Score: 8/10

Now this is something that costs $4 that I can get behind.

For the more than 30 hours I have been sitting in the BJC, I’ve had at least three of these guys. It’s simple, salty, warm and chewy satisfaction.

Get a side of cheese dipping sauce if you want, but just on its own the pretzel is one of your best bets for not only eating cheap at THON, but in general.

Cheesesteak Stromboli, $8

Score: 2/10

Yes, you read that right. In defiance of all things holy, fair and true in this world, this clashing of Philadelphian and Italian heritage smashed together into a greasy, meaty cheesy love child is something that should have never existed.

This was the one piece of food I reviewed that I took one bite of and immediately went, “No thanks.” It’s certainly overpriced, even if it was the best thing ever. Especially since it’s this bad, don’t even bother.

I was curious at first, not ever thinking that those two concepts could work together. I was right upon tasting.

It is a rather small stromboli pocket that’s stuffed with meat and cheese. That sounds good on paper, but not in concept.

As someone “from right outside of Philly,” this spits on my Philly heritage. Yes, it’s shaved meat and melted cheese, but at what cost?

The “stromboli” part of the stromboli part isn’t even good — it’s too tough, stale and not chewy in the slightest. It felt like my poor inscizers were going to rip out from just trying to rip a piece off this thing.

When broke, hungry and tired college students don’t want something, it is definitely not worth it.

Chicken Basket, $10

Score: 10/10

A Beaver Stadium favorite makes the jump across the street to the BJC, and I’m so glad it did.

As a senior, the existential dread that set in at the last home football game when I never thought I would have a chicken basket as a student again was alleviated this weekend, something which I will forever be grateful for.

A simple three chicken tendies and some curly fries makes this, while one of the most expensive items on the menu, worth it if you’re trying to eat a real meal at the BJC.

There’s just something about the chicken tenders that Penn State gets for their sports venues, but I will always remember them fondly.

Chicken basket gang forever.

Cheeseburger, $7

Score: 3/10

Do you remember that episode of Spongebob Squarepants where they try to make a synthetic Krabby Patty, and it’s just all gray and gross in the middle?

Yeah. That.

The meat patty tastes as if you were eating petrified cardboard, and the buns taste like they’ve been left out for days.

The one single slice of processed cheese product “melted” on top is less there to serve as a flavor and texture-booster but more of just a way to tease you.

Cheese can usually make most things better, but not in this case.

You’d honestly be better off going with the hot dog because at least that has some character. This is just a lot of blah.

Popcorn, $3

Score: 9/10

My pick as the best item offered at BJC’s concession stand is the humble box of popcorn.

Popped fresh right at the respective stand and boxed right there, most of the time the popcorn is still warm in the box when you get it.

Light, airy, salty and crunchy, and even at the great deal of $3, the BJC popcorn is one of the most quintessential menu items, and it’s something I’ll come back to throughout the weekend.

Honorable mention: Creamery Ice Cream

Penn State’s Berkey Creamery has stations set up around the concourse, offering pints of ice cream, so it technically counts as part of the BJC’s menu.

We all know how good Creamery ice cream is, so just consider this another 10/10 score — death by Chocolate specifically.

