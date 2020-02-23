Penn State president Eric Barron took the THON stage on Sunday morning to express his appreciation for the THON mission and for those who make it happen.

"Good people care about other people. They have empathy. They care that someone else's journey isn't what it should be, but a truly great person doesn't just care about someone else and their journey, they do something about it."

Barron conveyed his excitement to be in a BJC full of people who fit that description, calling them "truly great people."

"Everybody tells me that THON is about and a part of Penn State, but I would tell you that you are Penn State," Barron said. "You are a part of this university that we love. And I just want you to know that this university that you love loves you right back."