Each year, THON composes and choreographs a line dance to energize the dancers and celebrate the events of the previous year — however, some events are bound to be left out from the nearly three-minute melody.

Penn State students Noah Mehan and Alicia McCarthy were the first to think of adjustments that could be made to the dance.

“More Tik Toks, I think,” Mehan (junior-accounting) said. “They were such a phenomenon this year.”

Though the disappearance of the Diner and numerous new eateries within the State College area were mentioned in the lyrics, Hello Bistro should have been included in the tuneful mix, according to McCarthy (junior-forensic science).

Julia Ferrara suggested the inclusion of past THONs within the line dance melody.

“It would be cool to see how things have changed from year to year," Ferrara (freshman-finance) said.

RELATED

Matching the sentiment of Mehan, Elizabeth Baron was adamant about furthering the inclusion of Tik Toks.

“Definitely a longer 'Renegade,'” Baron (freshman-biology) said.

Amanda Mielnicki questioned the lack of mention regarding more controversial topics within the lyrics, such as current political events.

“They could have had Trump’s impeachment, maybe.” Mielnicki said (junior-marketing).

Though there were sure to be people and events that could not fit within the lyrical parameters, the main sentiment among many within the Bryce Jordan Center praised the Line Dance's inclusion of a plethora of important topics and viewpoints.

Attending from Roxbury, New Jersey, a group of high school students, one Penn State student and a Penn State alumnus emphasized the impressive composition of this year's lyrics.

“They really included so many things,” Corrine Findlay (senior-public relations) said. “Talking about Kobe and Meg and Harry — they really did a good job this year.”