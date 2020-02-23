For nearly 50 years, Charles Millard has been one of the most well-known faces in the fight against childhood cancer after he co-founded Four Diamonds with his wife, Irma.

Millard and his wife founded the organization in honor of their son, Christopher, who died after his three-year long battle with cancer at the age of 14.

Today, THON and Four Diamonds have raised over $168 million to combat pediatric cancer and helped thousands of cancer patients and their families.

THON 2020 is Millard’s 43rd THON weekend out of 47 total dance marathons. Before the 46 hours officially kicked off, he spoke on stage to the dancers on Friday, describing his amazement at the growth of the event.

As the 92-year-old Millard looks back on the 40-plus-year history of THON and the myriad lives it has affected, he said he knows his son has been with him and his family all along.

The beginning of Four Diamonds

The story of THON and Four Diamonds began before the first IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon in 1973.

Millard, a Berks County native, settled down with his wife, Irma, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, taking up a teaching job there.

At the age of 11, their son Christopher was diagnosed with cancer, specifically in his nasal cavity.

At the time, doctors told the Millards to take their son to Boston if they wanted to get the best treatment. For over two years, Christopher was treated there.

Christopher died in 1972, two and a half years after his diagnosis. Millard said he and his wife “immediately” got to work on the day of Christopher’s death to set up an organization to combat childhood cancer.

“We didn’t call it the Four Diamonds fund at first — we didn’t know what to call it,” Millard said. “Immediately we talked about some fund, and then the Four Diamonds came into view.”

The foundation's name came from a fictional tale Christopher wrote through treatment, set in the period of King Arthur. The story was titled, "The Four Diamonds.”

In the story, Christopher, referred to as “Sir Millard," was being held captive by an evil sorceress, who symbolized Christopher's cancer. He used four diamonds — courage, wisdom, honesty and strength — to escape her grasp.

Millard said each of the "four diamonds" equated to something in Christopher's life. Courage represented his mother; wisdom represented his sister, Stacia; honesty represented his father; and strength meant finally conquering the sorceress.

The Hershey Medical Center became significant in the future of the Four Diamonds fund because Christopher was treated there for the latter portion of his life.

A doctor at Hershey Medical Center wanted to know more about who Christopher was as Four Diamonds was being established, and asked to read some of his stories. Once the doctor read "The Four Diamonds," he said the name for the foundation was “obvious,” according to Millard.

To many, Christopher’s story has been synonymous with the fight against childhood cancer ever since.

“That’s how it started, [and] the results were what we see today — fantastic,” Millard said.

The first dance

While THON is closely tied with Four Diamonds today, the dance marathon wasn't always associated with the fund.

The very first THON — held in the HUB Ballroom — lasted only 30 hours, with students raising over $2,000.

At the time, THON was simply known as the IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, and didn’t have much notoriety on campus. As the years went on, however, it started to gain more popularity, partnering with Four Diamonds in 1977 to officially begin dancing "for the kids."

Suzanne Graney, executive director for Four Diamonds, said the origin for Penn State’s partnership with Four Diamonds spawned from a radio program out of the HUB-Robeson Center.

She said that Millard had the opportunity to go on this program and talk about Four Diamonds, and it just so happened that the student working on the program that day was also leading the dance marathon that year.

“They heard it and said, ‘Oh, okay.’ The right people were in the room at the right time where the question was asked, ‘Would THON do this for Four Diamonds?’” Graney said. “It happened that this person was the one that could influence that and bring that question back to the right people.”

Once Penn State Student Affairs, student leadership and Four Diamonds were all on board, the first THON benefitting Four Diamonds was held in 1977.

Millard described this THON as “love at first sight.” After that, they never looked back.

That first THON Weekend benefitting Four Diamonds was initially supposed to occur only that year — however, such a strong response was garnered that year that the philanthropy has continued to partner with Four Diamonds ever since.

“...[T]here were young people who were already doing the dance marathon that wanted to help,” Graney said. “As our student body adopted Four Diamonds, that passion has grown.”

Graney described the bond between students and families that she and Millard have seen as “so real and so beautiful." Further, she said that though students are inspired by the families and patients going through difficult times, the families are also inspired by what students are doing at THON.

“When we think about human nature, I firmly believe everyone wants to do something to help somebody else,” Graney said. “And one of the things that’s so special about THON and Four Diamonds is [that] we provide an avenue and way for people to directly help somebody else.”

The growth of THON and Christopher’s impact

The growth of THON and Four Diamonds in the nearly 50-year history of Four Diamonds is “amazing” by Millard’s account.

From its humble beginnings in the HUB to its global scale today, the journey to 2020 has been a productive one related to Four Diamonds’ mission.

“The thousands and millions of people have made it possible, Penn State being the one that breathed life into the fund by what they were doing,” Millard said. “It’s bigger than what we originally thought."

Stacia Millard, Christopher’s sister and Millard’s daughter, said her father has taken a "tragedy" and turned it into a "gift."

“Does someone really ever die? Because as far as I’m concerned, [Christopher is] busy. We just haven’t seen him. You want to see him? Come to THON," Stacia said. “Chris is here, and this is his way of keeping him alive, and it’s amazing.”

Christopher once said that if he were to die, he would come back as a wizard and “make people well.”

“And that’s what he’s doing,” Millard said.

Looking to the future, Millard and Stacia hope for a day when Four Diamonds and THON don't exist — they hope a cure for pediatric cancer will be found, and that there will be no reason to dance anymore.

“Ultimately, we want to see [Four Diamonds] go away, be done, because we won’t need it anymore,” Stacia said. “And then, we’ll dance for a different reason.”

Stacia said her father’s legacy is one of modesty and humility. She said she is proud of Millard for the impact that he and her mother have made on so many families over the past few decades.

“He’s very humble about everything and modest, which is one of the things I like about [him],” Stacia said. “When he’s talking about the impact, all the unintended beautiful things that have come out of this…it’s amazing.”