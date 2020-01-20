On Saturday, over 14,000 people packed the Bryce Jordan Center for Penn State’s annual THON Hoops game.

With many THON families in attendance, the men’s basketball team upset the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes 90-76. The game held more weight in the eyes of many, though, as THON took over the scene.

Crystal Munoz, a former Four Diamonds child, was in attendance Saturday.

Munoz, 35, of Lititz, Pa., will be celebrating her 24th THON in 2020 and is amazed by how much it has grown over the years.

She came to THON in the mid-1990s as a teenager with cancer, and she returned this year as a cancer survivor and mother of five children.

“I’ve seen THON go from the White Building to Recreation Hall to the BJC, so I’ve seen it grow and I’ve seen endless students year after year give everything to this organization,” Munoz said. “They’ve given all their time, their dedication, their love and their support.”

Munoz said she will be forever grateful for what THON has given her a family.

“[THON Hoops] is a fun atmosphere,” Munoz said. “They have all the events, the music, the team and all the families sit together and cheer together. It’s nice to have a break from the real world.”

Emily Dalo, the THON special events coordinator, said THON Hoops is one of the events where everyone comes together to celebrate the road to THON.

Dalo (senior-biobehavioral health) spoke about the “City of THON,” which was a postgame event for Four Diamonds families.

“I definitely participate in THON for all the families I’ve met and all the people I’ve made friendships with,” Dalo said. “THON works in a very magical way where you go in with absolutely no idea what you’re about to embark on. There were tons of games, snacks and the student athletes were all there and they were hanging out with the children.”

Abigail Stumpf, the THON special events athletics captain, said she believes THON Hoops is special because it involves many groups of people, including the THON community, Penn State basketball fans, students and student athletes.

Stumpf (senior-finance) said she takes part in THON so she can see all the special memories formed by families and children. She said she is looking forward to THON wrestling coming up soon.

Amanda Sukoulis, the THON family relations athletics captain, said she believes there was more energy in the Bryce Jordan Center for THON Hoops than there is for regular basketball games.

Soukilis (senior-integrated masters of accounting) said combining her passions for sports and children is what makes THON so special to her.

“It’s been a truly great experience to see all the smiles on people’s faces,” Soukilis said.

Munoz — who has been to multiple Penn State men’s basketball games — said she noticed a much larger crowd than usual for the annual THON Hoops game.

“It shows that athletics care, the community cares, the students love it, so I think it shows that we can all come together,” Munoz said.

Munoz said she believes THON Hoops is about Four Diamonds families making memories.

“It’s so hard to get away from the world of being a cancer patient or survivor,” Munoz said, “but coming to THON Hoops, it’s not about the attention or anything like that, it’s just that you’re making a memory.”