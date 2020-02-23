Early Sunday morning, the energy in the Bryce Jordan Center has not diminished.

Several organizations continue to carry their letters, the spirits on the floor are high and the spectators in the upper bowl are still supporting the cause.

Sarah Lanciotti (senior - supply chain management) was flying solo on Sunday morning as she stood in the nosebleeds watching the dancers on the floor. A former dancer herself, Lanciotti knows the importance of having a strong support team, so she wanted to be there for her friends during the hard hours.

“I like to be here to be that emotional support for them knowing that I am in the stands,” Lanciotti said. “I danced last year so I knew that these are really rough hours for them, they’re kind of hitting that second rough patch. [For me] knowing that my friends were up here was really helpful.”

Despite the time, Ryan Glockner (senior - aerospace engineering) continued to dance up top like THON had just started. Similar to Lanciotti, Glockner was there to support his friend. However, he also had someone else that he wanted to honor.

“I have got my THON family to look out for, the Hokes, their son, Colby, passed a long time ago but we are still supporting them,” Glockner said.

Having made their first THON appearance of the weekend at 2 a.m, Lance Colet and his friends noted their personal connection to the cause.

“Me and my buddies came because our friend, Andreas, has cancer so he can’t be here. He took the semester off,” Colet (freshman - economics) said. “I’m not usually a hype person, but [I feel like] with Andreas’ cancer I’m obliged to go for my buddy. He’d want us to be here.”

Autumn Bugda (sophomore - nutrition) could not think of any reason for being at THON so early in the morning, except to support the cause. She was there “for the kids.”

“I don’t know. I honestly don’t know,” Bugda said. “I guess because I could be and because I want to do this for kids and I want to make them feel like they’re appreciated.”