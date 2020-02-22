Donating to THON is as easy as sending a text on your phone.

People can send their THON donations in several ways while the dance marathon takes place this weekend, including on their cell phone.

By texting THON to 41444, people interested can automatically send $10 to the Four Diamonds Fund.

People can also donate to the dance marathon on the THON website by going to thon.donordrive.com. The minimum donation is $5, and donors can use a credit card.

Local news station ABC 6 also pledged to donate $1 for each Tweet sent out with the hashtag #6abcFTK

Donations can be credited to a specific student organization under the “Or Select a Specific Organization to Support” section of the online form.

In addition to a general gift, people can credit their donations to a general organization, a Greek Organization or an independent dancer couple.