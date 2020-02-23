Once the THON 2020 total is revealed, students rush out of the Bryce Jordan Center — often accidentally leaving items behind.

While plenty of Pep Rally t-shirts and food wrappers were left scattered around the BJC, some more valuable — or strange — items were left in the stands.

Fatheads

During THON, some orgs and attendees hold up fatheads of dancers to motivate them on the floor. Once the 46 hours are over, however, some of the heads that once energized the BJC are left behind, sad and alone.

'Office' cup

"You leave behind 100% of the cups you don't take. -Wayne Gretzky" -Michael Scott

Slinkies

To be fair, not sure what you'd do with a slinky after THON anyway.

Editor's note: The author of this article has no particular opinion for or against slinkies, and wants to make it clear she has no bias against the toy. She simply wonders what purpose slinkies have other than providing a very temporary sense of fascination (and even then, they don't work half the time).

Underwear

Sadly, the underwear pictured below was not the only pair found when writing this story.

Bracelets

This year, light-up bracelets illuminated the BJC during Pep Rally. Some attendees supposedly didn't want to keep theirs as a souvenir.

Signs and greek letters

You'd think orgs would want to keep their signs and letters after investing time, money and upper arm strength into them. Some, however, opted to leave theirs behind.