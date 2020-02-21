THON, Saturday Night, Kara Rhinehart
Kara Rhinehart is held on Matt Zamellato's, class of 2016, shoulders before the pep rally on Saturday night of THON at the Bryce Jordan Center, Feb. 16, 2019.

 John Stinely

The Penn State Alumni Association will, for the second year in a row, white out the Bryce Jordan Center for the Pep Rally during THON 2020.

While last year’s Pep Rally white out was a surprise, this year, Alumni Association President Paul Clifford announced the white out on Twitter the day before THON 2020 is set to kick off, also teasing a “surprise.”

The Pep Rally will include performances from multiple Penn State sports teams that will be judged in a contest setting. Last year’s Pep Rally winner was men’s gymnastics.

