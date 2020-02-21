The Penn State Alumni Association will, for the second year in a row, white out the Bryce Jordan Center for the Pep Rally during THON 2020.

While last year’s Pep Rally white out was a surprise, this year, Alumni Association President Paul Clifford announced the white out on Twitter the day before THON 2020 is set to kick off, also teasing a “surprise.”

📢Hey Penn Staters, we have a surprise for you at the @THON White Out Pep Rally📢We're thrilled to sponsor the pep rally and look forward to sharing in the excitement of #THON2020. Get to the BJC or watch at https://t.co/W8ixzZMuWb. #AlumniFTK Tell 'em, @Paul4PennState ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nrTphWJIoF — Penn State Alumni (@PennStateAlums) February 20, 2020

The Pep Rally will include performances from multiple Penn State sports teams that will be judged in a contest setting. Last year’s Pep Rally winner was men’s gymnastics.

