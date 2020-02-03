THON’s 46-hour dance marathon is an event celebrated throughout the State College community — however, students from Penn State’s 19 commonwealth campuses also contribute to the philanthropy’s push for a cure to end pediatric cancer.

Penn State Berks THON executive director Liz Milligan began her THON journey during her sophomore year, and she said she has since risen to her position through countless hours dedicated to the philanthropy.

Though the Penn State Berks campus makes the journey to THON each year, there are events and fundraisers that the campus organizes before its attendance at the main event in February.

Similar to the University Park campus, Penn State Berks Benefitting THON puts on events such as badminton tournaments, “Pie in the Face,” date auction, an “Inspire the Night” benefit dinner, and Cuts4Kids, in which a local salon visits campus and gives discounted haircuts, according to Milligan.

Students from across the Berks location are invited to gather at these events, ultimately raising money to boost the THON total displayed at the Bryce Jordan Center.

In addition, the Penn State Berks THON families play a significant role in dancer selection. The four dancers selected to travel from the commonwealth campus to the THON dance floor undergo a very personal selection process.

“Our selection process for picking our dancers starts out with having the applicants write a one-page paper describing why they THON and what the theme that year means to them. That then goes to an anonymous vote with our general members, our general members read the essays,” Milligan (senior-accounting) said via email. “Once the 10 applicants are chosen, then we have our families interview the potential dancers and in the end, our families choose our dancers.”

On average, Penn State Berks Benefitting THON has an average of 40-50 members attend weekly meetings, according to Milligan. Although this number is significantly smaller than the University Park involvement, the members of Penn State Benefitting Berks are invested and passionate in supporting the philanthropy and its goal to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

Penn State Altoona Benefitting THON executive director Payton Perry began her THON journey as a freshman at the Altoona campus, and rose to the role of executive director in her sophomore year.

Penn State Altoona also holds numerous events to raise money for the philanthropy. The organization hosts events such as a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, car wash, powderpuff tournament, basketball tournament, pancake breakfast, and canvassing and ribboning trips.

Altoona Benefitting is one of the larger THON organizations from a commonwealth campus. The group is made up of three executive members, 14 captains and nearly 50 committee members, according to Perry (sophomore-criminal justice).

The Altoona dancer selection differs from that of Berks. This year, members formed a committee made up of one executive and two THON captains that decided which applicants would travel to the 46-hour event.

However, in the coming years, Perry said she hopes to institute a new process that would promote further fairness in dancer selection.

The dancers chosen are committed to the organization and thrilled to make the journey and represent Altoona Benefitting THON, according to Perry.

“Our dancers are preparing themselves by going to the gym and they’ve stopped drinking coffee,” Perry said via email. “Every day, they are mentally preparing by reminding themselves that they have an amazing opportunity to represent Altoona in THON 2020 and to keep going when it gets tough.”

RELATED

+2 'Miles for Smiles' brings cross-country and THON together, raises over $60K As the sweat ran down their faces, the members of Penn State’s club cross-country team had only one thing in mind — THON.