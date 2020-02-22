Dancers at THON have a lot on their minds. But thanks to several different departments and a month’s worth of planning, having an allergic reaction isn’t usually one of dancers’ concerns.

For dancers with dietary restrictions and the committees that assist them, preparing for THON has a few extra steps in order meet their extra needs.

Devon Funk, a captain for special dietary needs, said that the hospitality committee contacts dancers with dietary restrictions about a month before THON to instruct them on how to prepare.

Dancers with special dietary needs — about one tenth of all dancers, according to Funk — prepare their own meals, which they pack in Tupperware and bring to THON. When it’s time to eat, members of the hospitality committee microwave the prepared food and bring it to dancers.

Funk, who has celiac disease, uses this process herself, and said that the hospitality committee is “incredible” at explaining how to prepare, and instructing dancers on “not only what to pack, but how to pack.”

Dancers with allergies also have to prepare for what might happen if this process fails them.

Before THON, dancers give the nursing station all of the medications they might need during the weekend, including EpiPens and antihistamines, according to Paige Kusters who works at the nursing station.

“We always ask them what their allergies are before they start dancing, so we’re aware of that, and we can watch out for that,” Kusters (senior-nursing) said.

If a dancer has an allergic reaction during THON, they come to the nursing station and the nurses will administer their EpiPen.

To the best of Kusters’ knowledge, no one has ever had an allergic reaction during THON, but but the nursing station is always prepared for the possibility.

When the hospitality committee serves food at THON, they try to make sure that it is accessible for people with dietary restrictions.

Dominik Nitecki who works at the table that makes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, said the table is designed to avoid “cross contamination of any kind.”

The peanut butter and jelly table is separated into two sides, one with jelly and one with peanut butter and hazelnut butter. Each side has both white bread and gluten-free bread.

Nitecki (freshman-computer engineering) said that workers at the table are careful to keep the two sides separate, so that someone allergic to peanuts and tree nuts would be able to get a sandwich with just jelly and not worry about cross-contamination.

If someone is allergic to just peanuts or just hazelnuts, Nitecki said, have to get creative.

Workers can’t make a sandwich on the peanut butter and hazelnut surface, so they have to make a new surface. One person will hold out their hands to make a clean, flat surface while another spreads the peanut butter or hazelnut butter on the bread. Nitecki said that this procedure has only been used once so far.

Additionally, everyone working at the peanut butter and jelly table wears gloves.

Nitecki said that workers at the table don’t want to waste gloves, so they try to avoid changing their gloves too often. But if someone is allergic to one of the ingredients, or wants gluten free bread, workers change their gloves for that person’s sandwich. If someone working on the jelly side of the table comes into contact with peanut butter or hazelnut butter, that person must change their gloves.

Despite their intentions, it’s possible for all of the allergy precautions to fall short; the jar of hazelnut butter, for instance, had a large smudge of what appeared to be peanut butter.

Still, Funk said that she and the dancers she’s met with dietary restrictions are happy with the hospitality committee’s accommodations.

“Hospitality has been super incredible with working with the dancers and getting them all of their meals,” Funk said. “And they’re constantly checking on us to make sure that we have all of our needs.”

Caroline Fish a dancer who is vegan and lactose intolerant, said that she appreciated the option to bring her own meals.

“I love to cook,” Fish (senior-public relations) said, “so it’s always comforting knowing that I have my own cooked meals with me too, especially during the stressful times.”

Although there are difficult aspects of dancing at THON, Fish said, accommodating her dietary restrictions was not one of them. “Everyone around here is so willing and able to help everyone out if there were to be a problem”