Penn State Club Cross Country members will be running remotely on treadmills for 46 hours. It’s not just for a workout — they’re fundraising for THON weekend.

For the past 17 years, Club Cross Country has held its Miles for Smiles THON fundraiser. However, the coronavirus pandemic didn’t allow for a large in-person gathering.

Miles for Smiles is a 46-hour long treadmill marathon where runners get sponsors to financially support their fundraiser. Runners can either run in 30 minute or one-hour shifts.

For this year’s fundraiser, participants are logging miles wherever they are.

Last year, the fundraiser raised over $62,000, according to Sean Farahani, one of Penn State Club Cross Country’s THON chairs. The marathon was typically done in Waring Commons by bringing in treadmills for the runners.

Farahani said when he was a freshman, Miles for Smiles helped him connect with members of the team.

“I wasn’t super involved with the team,” Farahani said. “I didn’t really have a lot of close friends until Miles for Smiles.”

Farahani added that the fundraiser was one of the main social events for the team.

“There’s also a lot of theme hours that our team would put on,” Farahani said. “It’s just really a huge bonding experience for our team.”

Hannah Morris is also one of Penn State Club Cross Country’s THON chairs for Miles for Smiles.

Morris (senior-nutrition) said THON families would usually come to watch the marathon, which she said was a “really good time.”

Morris said one of the biggest struggles this year was recreating the traditional atmosphere in a virtual setting.

“It’s the people and cheering one another on and spending time with our [THON] families that makes it so special,” Morris said. “It’s hard to recreate that in a virtual way.”

While it was difficult to adjust to a virtual fundraiser, Morris noted that most of the club’s normal activities this year, such as running and bonding, had to be virtual as well.

Farahani praised the enthusiasm that Club Cross Country showed toward the cause of raising money for THON weekend.

“Our teammates have been so passionate about this cause,” Farahani said. “They’re really down to fight for this cause no matter what the circumstances are.”

Julia Cusatis is the THON family relations chair for Penn State Club Cross Country. She said this is her second year involved in the fundraiser.

“It was after Miles for Smiles last year where I thought this was great,” Cusatis (sophomore-computer science) said. “That was a really big reason I wanted to be a THON chair.”

Cusatis agreed the biggest struggle this year was changing the format to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

“In years past, it’s been a very large in-person event,” Cusatis said.

Despite the setbacks, Cusatis felt the new format was a success. She added the THON chairs received “good feedback” from Club Cross Country teammates and some THON families on the organization of the upcoming fundraiser.

Garrett Campbell, the financial chair of Penn State Club Cross Country, said rebranding the fundraiser was the most difficult aspect. However, he thought the team did a good job with it.

Campbell (sophomore-biomedical engineering) believes the 46-hour marathon concept was a great idea.

“I think it does a great job of letting us push ourselves,” Campbell said.

Cusatis added that one of the keys to making the fundraiser work in the pandemic was the energy from members of Club Cross Country

“They are literally the best people ever,” Cusatis said. “[The coronavirus] has really thrown a wrench into everything but Club Cross Country has been super resilient.”

Miles for Smiles will start on Friday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.