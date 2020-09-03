Like many Penn State events, THON has been moved online for the first time in its 47-year history — and THON organizations must now adapt to the change leading up to the virtual dance marathon.

Mary Heath, the donor and alumni relations chair of special interest organization Springfield, has been at the forefront of her organization’s online efforts.

“COVID-19 has presented a new hurdle, but there’s nothing Springfield loves more than a challenge,” Heath (senior-anthropology and communication arts and sciences) said. “Our priority is the health and safety of our paired families and members, so we’re leaning more on our social media campaigns.”

These campaigns include having members post their own customized donation pages on social media, reaching out to active alumni, and collaborating on a promotional campaign with fair-trade artisanal gift outlet Ten Thousand Villages for an online storefront.

Springfield has also helped members of its sizable alumni network host third-party fundraisers for THON.

Because regulations restrict alumni from directly fundraising for official THON organizations, Heath said, Springfield is looking to “give them the tools to get involved” in their own independent events.

Other THON organizations are also experimenting with unique approaches to virtual fundraising.

Life for Every Victory — the THON organization for Penn State Hillel, a Jewish student group — has been looking into food-based fundraising.

Rachel Rubin, LEV’s president, said the group is offering take-out Tuesdays with different companies and encouraging people to order food through Flipgive, an app that allows groups to fundraise through a percentage of sales made.

“We’ve found those to be the most [profitable], and everyone loves food,” Rubin (junior-digital and print journalism) said.

Rubin said food-based fundraising provides additional benefits for the club in that it “encourages membership because everyone’s eating together on Zoom.”

During these meetings, one of the children from LEV’s THON families, a 14-year-old boy named Layn, was able to hang out with the group while following social distancing guidelines.

With the success of its virtual meetings, LEV executive board members are looking into expanding these events later in the semester.

“We’re waiting to see what the regulations are, but we’re thinking of a socially distant pumpkin carving event if we can,” Rubin said.

According to Rubin, LEV has had an easier transition to virtual events due to the subsidy it receives from Hillel, which allows members to focus solely on fundraising instead of keeping the club afloat.

Everyday, another THON organization on campus, has been striving to maintain its tight-knit member network with regular online events, fundraising chair Alexis Schleinkofer said.

“We talked about creating a community within Everyday while raising money for these kids,” Schleinkofer (sophomore-biology), said, reflecting on an Everyday executive board meeting.

In previous semesters, virtual fundraising took a lesser role for Everyday, Schleinkofer said.

“It was more secondary,” Schleinkofer said. “We’d focus on in-person and talking to people.”

Now, the group’s focus has moved online and to its new main fundraising event: a T-shirt sale.

Profits from the shirt sales support childhood pediatric cancer research. The shirts are emblazoned with inspiring messages such as “fight for the kids,” Schleinkofer said.

“We’ve risen above every other year,” Heath said, “and whatever our total is, it’s all for the kids and totally worth it.”

