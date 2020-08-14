On Friday, THON announced the 2021 dance marathon will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic — and Penn State community members took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Many expressed disappointment about the announcement.

there goes my chance to dance at thon before i graduate 👁👄👁 — bee 💫🚫🐷 (@LaurenIsxbel) August 14, 2020

senior year.. :/ still always FTK though https://t.co/mZr5hF3hem — 🗣devon (@freshfinn) August 14, 2020

Wow THON weekend is already cancelled. No in person THON next year. Sad ;( — Doug Kelly (@Doug_Kelly55) August 14, 2020

Others said they thought the announcement came too early.

I'm sorry, but why is canceling THON weekend in AUGUST a good idea?? — Jordan Taylor (@JMTaylor12) August 14, 2020

Still, others said they supported THON's decision or looked to THON 2021 with hope.

Am I sad that the show I was directing, THON, and football all got cancelled back to back? Yeah. But none of it matters because it’s not worth it if even one person gets sick because of that event. — han (@han_banan__) August 14, 2020

This is a very smart move. Measles, mumps and other viruses already keep a lot of families away THON weekend. There are other ways to fundraise, and it's always about the kids. #FTK https://t.co/Ib6EnOORrA — Matthew Balogh (@H0RSEL0G) August 14, 2020

Here's to an even more successful virtual @THON in 2021. https://t.co/TL24l97c9K — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 14, 2020

