THON 2020, 2019 line dance
Buy Now

2019 Dancer Relations committee members do the line dance from last year during the final four hours of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

On Friday, THON announced the 2021 dance marathon will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic — and Penn State community members took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Many expressed disappointment about the announcement.

Others said they thought the announcement came too early.

Still, others said they supported THON's decision or looked to THON 2021 with hope.

MORE THON COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags