As the Saturday of THON begins kicking into gear, the dancers, organization members and the rest of the audience have witnessed numerous performers thus far.

Dancers weighed in on their favorite performers so far, songs that have reinvigorated them and songs they want to hear or are looking forward to hearing.

Hannah Caminiti said she saw Daya her freshman year and felt it was very cool and special to be able to see her perform again. She also said she’s hoping she gets to hear some John Legend songs at some point during the weekend.

Caminiti (junior-nursing) said the line dance energizes her every time she hears it and Kristen Giron added to this saying, “It really gets me pumped up every time.”

Giron (senior-accounting) also expressed she really enjoyed the pianists that played overnight.

As far as songs she wants to hear, Giron kept in simple saying, “Anything that makes me wiggle.”

Taylor Viola, in addition to Caminiti, said Daya was her favorite performer so far.

Drawing back to everyone’s Disney Channel roots, Viola (senior-architectural engineering) said “Rock On” from Camp Rock always gives her a little energy boost.

Viola also looks forward to watching more of Penn State’s student dance groups performing, rather than individual singers or bands.

Jack Frisbie said Lowjack brings a lot of energy and also expressed that it was cool to be able to see Daya perform and believed she was a pretty unique performer.

Frisbie (senior-mechanical engineering) said “Mr. Brightside” playing earlier in the morning got everyone moving and excited.

As far as something he is hoping to hear, Frisbie cited Journey songs such as “Lights” or “Wheel in the Sky” as well as the classic “Don’t Stop Believin’.”