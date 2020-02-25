When a THON dancer is thinking about their fears, the first thing that comes to mind is the lack of sleep they’ll get and how hard it will be to push their physical boundaries and stand the full 46 hours.

However, hallucinations aren’t at the top of the list.

According to my family and Dancer Relations committee members, I was killing it. I was having no trouble staying awake and stretching. Then I hit my wall at roughly 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

I had lost my DRCMs for a little bit and one of my friends, Kaitlyn, was visiting me. There were performers singing Elton John and Billy Joel classics, and I was having the time of my life jumping and dancing along with Kaitlyn in front of the stage — until I turned around and saw a golden retriever.

I was so excited that they brought dogs to the floor. That was my idea of the best therapy at that moment. I just wanted to hug a big fluffy dog until I blinded a few times and realized that it was a girl that was stretching to touch her toes.

Her long, curly blonde hair looked just like a fluffy golden retriever’s, and her two pigtails looked like the ears of a dog with the two little bows they get after going to the groomer.

Thankfully, I wasn’t alone at that moment, or else I would have hugged this poor dancer. I turned to Kaitlyn and said, “Oh my gosh, that’s a golden retriever,” and all she could do was laugh.

These hallucinations were going to get a lot worse.

Kaitlyn left and I went to the bathroom by myself. With only a combined seven stalls to accommodate the massive numbers of girls trying to change, use the restroom and relive their feet for a few minutes, accidentally sleeping in the bathroom stall was never a fear of mine… until I was next in line.

Even thinking back, I can’t remember how long I sat in this bathroom stall. For all I know, I could have been asleep for hours on that toilet and it felt like I was. So, to all the female dancers reading this, I’m sorry if I made the lines longer by overusing that seventh stall.

I finally caught up with my DRCM and my organization’s dancers in dancer storage after using the bathroom for God knows how long. Thankfully one of our other dancers, Abby, was in the same boat and also hallucinating, so I wasn’t alone in my hallucinations.

Unfortunately, the entire floor and one of the back hallways were closed for mopping, so my DRCM, Abby and I took laps around the three or four aisles of dancer storage for what felt like forever.

My eyes were glazed over and I don’t remember a thing. I was picking other dancer’s stuff and organizing other people’s lockers thinking it was mine. It wasn’t until my DRCM said, “Ashley are those your shoes?” when I realized, “Ashley, what are you doing?”

When the floor was opened up again, I was walking aimlessly around looking for people I knew to the point that people’s faces were morphing into people’s faces that I knew. Once I saw a group of three girls and ran up to them thinking they were my three roommates, and ironically they thought I was their roommate so I guess I made a friend there.

Most iconically, I thought Harry Styles paid me a visit. I saw a random DRCM with long curly hair and wearing yellow and thought “Harry” was paying homage to me by wearing my favorite color. It wasn’t until I ran up for a hug and autograph when I realized, this guy looked nothing like Harry Styles.

Abby’s and my wakeup call was when my DRCM said she was taking us EMS to get our vitals checked.

Even though it was just precautionary, I never hallucinated again.

Needless to say, Harry Styles and golden retrievers may have never come down to the floor, but I didn’t need them to have such an amazing weekend.

It surely would have helped with morale, though.