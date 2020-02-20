The line dance is a unique THON tradition, as it summarizes events throughout the year in a song performed each hour at the 46-hour dance marathon.

There are events, people or things that might be featured in this year’s line dance. These are some of the most prominent things to happen since last THON that may mentioned.

Pop culture

“OK Boomer” — A big part of 2019 that owes its popularity to TikTok and became one the most controversial memes of the past year.

The death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant — Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in January along with seven others.

Baby Yoda memes — Disney+ released the Mandalorian, sparking one of the year’s most popular memes.

Mr. Peanut’s death and resurrection — In a Super Bowl commercial, Planter’s famous mascot was brought back to life after a previous ad saw him swerve off a cliff.

Penn State

Don Hahn stepping down — State College’s former mayor resigned from office on Dec. 16, 2019.

2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl — The Penn State football team defeated the University of Memphis Tigers 53-39 on Dec. 28, 2019.

Jonas Brothers — The band has become a Penn State icon in the past year with a concert at the Bryce Jordan Center and appearances at Beaver Stadium and Champs Downtown.

The success of the men’s basketball team — Penn State’s men’s basketball team is having a record season, thanks to Lamar Stevens and crew.

Men’s Wrestling National Championship — Penn State’s men’s wrestling team won the NCAA National Championship for the fourth consecutive year with strong performances by Jason Nolf, Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Entertainment

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X — Lil Nas X’s breakout song started as a TikTok fad and quickly became a defining song of the year.

Game of Thrones Finale — In May of 2019 HBO’s arguably most popular program wrapped up in the eighth season with millions of viewers glued to their televisions.

Avengers: Endgame — The 11-year saga came to an end in April 2019 and quickly became the world’s highest-grossing film ever eclipsing Avatar.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The third and final installment in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga hit the big screen in Dec. 2019.

Billie Eilish sweeping the Grammys — The 18-year-old superstar performer took home five Grammy’s this year.

Lizzo — The singer’s song “Truth Hurts” took over as one of the most iconic songs of the past 12 months.

The “Joker” Movie — Premiering on Oct. 4, 2019 the movie quickly became a hit raking in loads of nominations.

World

USA Women’s World Cup Champions — The United States Women’s National Team, including Penn State alumnae Alyssa Naeher (‘09) and Ali Krieger (‘06), won the FIBA World Cup in July 2019.

Fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral — On April 15, 2019, the 850-year-old church caught fire in what was a historic day in Paris, France.

Greta Thunberg — The young environmental activist was named TIME Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year.

Harry and Meghan Markle leave the Royal Family — The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempted to maintain their status as members of the Royal Family while also distancing themselves from the one of the world’s most famous families.

Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl with Andy Reid as head coach — Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid finally got the Super Bowl win he so desperately desired with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Feb. 2, 2020.