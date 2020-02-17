Pennsylvania Senator Tom Killion announced the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously adopted resolution SR293, which delegates the week of Feb. 17 to 23 as Penn State THON Week in Pennsylvania.

Killion, a Penn State alumnus, advocated his support for THON by pushing for "THON Week" to be celebrated throughout the state.

“As a proud Penn State alumnus, I’m pleased to note this student-led effort benefits the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital,” Killion said in a Facebook post. “THON has raised $168 million since its founding in 1973 to cover cancer treatment costs and fund research.”

