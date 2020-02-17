Penn State THON
Penn State Student Dancers holding up their diamonds during the line dance at THON in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

 James Leavy

Pennsylvania Senator Tom Killion announced the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously adopted resolution SR293, which delegates the week of Feb. 17 to 23 as Penn State THON Week in Pennsylvania.

Killion, a Penn State alumnus, advocated his support for THON by pushing for "THON Week" to be celebrated throughout the state.

“As a proud Penn State alumnus, I’m pleased to note this student-led effort benefits the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital,” Killion said in a Facebook post. “THON has raised $168 million since its founding in 1973 to cover cancer treatment costs and fund research.”

