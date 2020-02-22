THON rules prohibit dancers from drinking caffeinated beverages, but participants can still get digital shots of adrenaline — in the form of Mario Kart races or Smash brawls.

Next to an eternally long line for water, a single desk holds two screens and Nintendo Switch consoles. Weary THON attendees can play each other in a round of either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Andrew Linn decided to opt for a round of racing.

“It was a close game,” Linn (sophomore-computer science) said. “But I became victorious”

Linn credited Kobe Bryant for his first place win.

“With Mario Kart, everything is helped by the Mamba mentality,” he said.

This was followed by a whispered, “Rest in place, Kobe.”

Linn said he chose his character in homage to the THON spirit of the season, saying he “thought it was appropriate to pick Baby Mario FTK.”

While Linn was racing his friend, Luke Yanoshak battled Tim Eimer in a game of Smash Bros. Sporting a white headband, Yanoshak (freshman-biomedical engineering) said he chose Luigi because of a “soft spot” for the character.

Eimer (freshman-international politics) said he was used to playing Smash Bros with a Gamecube controller. While Eimer wasn’t able to play with his preferred type of controller, he still selected his favorite character Kirby for the duel.

Eimer cited Kirby’s "OP" nature and ability to suck opponents as the reasons for his favoritism.

Sureaya Inusah couldn’t recall or identify the racer she chose, but said she “went with the prettiest.”

This wasn’t the first time Inusah (freshman-economics) took the wheel in Mario Kart, however, as she was able to recall playing it in her younger days.

Proud of her first place win, Inusah said the game provided a much-needed boost of energy.

Matt Peel and Mattew Davidson not only share similar first names, but also shared similar positions in their Mario Kart match.

Coming in second place, Peel (sophomore-kinesiology) said his strong showing was due to both skill and luck.

“It’s those turns and drifts,” Peel said.

And he had plenty of practice mastering the art of drifting in Mario Kart Wii.

Peel said he was eyeing up all the characters, but finally settled on Pink Shy Guy on a whim.

Davidson (junior-computer science), on the other hand, said he chose Yoshi on account of the creature's speed and agility.

Davidson said he believes those same qualities could still elevate his third place ranking.

“Matt got me on the first round, I’ll give him that,” Davidson said. “But I don’t know if he can beat me in the next three races.”

