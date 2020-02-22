Like the titan Atlas holding up the world, THON sign holders carry a weight of responsibility — along with a piece of painted cardboard.

Niko Marsh from Sigma Phi was holding up a large A2-D2 sign for a significant amount of time — nearly 12 hours.

Marsh (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he wished he could get a few more stretches in saying.

“I’m starting to fill the lactic acid build up in my arms,” he said.

For Ryan Collins of Phi Kappa Theta, the burden of holding the sign was starting to get to him.

“I’m in a little bit of pain right now, but I’m going to fight through it," Collins (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Collins advised future sign holders to take up a pre-THON workout regimen.

“Do a little build up. Stretch a lot. Drink a lot of water and you’ll be set," he said.

Doug Rudzinski picked up his pineapple poster after someone else placed it down.

“It doesn’t start out very difficult, but after a while it starts weighing you down and feeling harder," Rudzinski (junior-criminology) said of sign holding.

Rudzinski, who was supporting Ohana with his poster, also had a workout routine to help relieve upper arm muscles before THON.

“You have those good old arm circles and with a few shrugs you’ll get there," he said.

Doug Gardener shrugged off the weight of his unwieldy sign.

“[Sign holding is] not really [that difficult]," Gardener (sophomore-data science) said. "It’s kind of fun, really.”