THON families were given the chance to get an inside look into the Penn State football team's facilities inside of the Lasch building. Families were paired with members of the team and explored areas such as the locker room, the player's lounge, the weight room and the outdoor practice field. Games were also set up around the facility for the kids and families to play including a pool table, Jenga, video games and a miniature hoop station.

