Up in the front row of the BJC, the Puerto Rican Student Association wave signs and passionately cheer on the dancers on the floor below.

Zairi Mercader expressed why the Puerto Rican Student Association wanted to participate in THON: “Our goal is to make THON more diverse and have more diverse organizations in THON.”

The Puerto Rican Student Association had only one dancer on the floor but had constant student support in the stands waving signs and a Puerto Rican flag.

Anthony Diaz spoke about why it is important to include diverse voices at THON.

“So that we are all on the same side. That no matter what our differences, we have so much in common we can come together and do something really cool. We are really glad to be here.”

Diaz (sophomore- pre-med) continued with ways that the Puerto Rican Student Association raised money for THON, “One of my favorite [ways to raise money for THON] was that we sold Coquito, which is like our Puerto Rican Eggnog and it worked phenomenally. Everybody was so excited to try it and that was really nice because that money really helped.”

Mercader (freshman- political science and Spanish) interjected saying, “We also did salsa lessons [as a way to raise money] and that was really fun.”