While the annual THON Showcase will not take place in its usual venue at Eisenhower Auditorium, THON directors and captains created a plan for a virtual event.

The showcase, sponsored by First National Bank, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 via livestream.

THON’s Executive Director Katie Solomon said the showcase is one of the largest fundraising events for the organization.

“As we know, the Penn State community is super talented,” Solomon (senior-criminology and sociology) said.

According to Kelsey Wolf, the THON Showcase captain on the special events committee, the showcase will feature a variety of performances from different organizations across campus. Each performance has either been recorded from home or from the auditorium while following safety guidelines.

Wolf (senior-biobehavioral health) said audience members who purchase a $5 ticket from the online THON store can choose to donate that money to any organization, THON family or committee of their choosing.

“During the livestream, we're going to have 10 random drawings of $275,” Wolf said, “and in order to be entered into that drawing, you have to have a ticket.”

Aidan Cliff, the development director of THON, said he coordinates sponsor donations and has been working with First National Bank to utilize its donation to support the showcase.

“It was difficult to explain to First National Bank how this [event] would work,” Cliff (junior-finance) said. “But, they've been an incredible supporter, and they've really been open to hearing new ideas and adjusting the showcase in a way that is safe and still fun for this year.”

Cliff said it was tricky for himself and the other directors to work around the university’s coronavirus restrictions and CDC guidelines.

“The biggest challenge that we faced is the fact that the university went remote until February 15,” Wolf said. “We weren't quite expecting that.”

Wolf said she will act as the event’s host from Eisenhower, but the rest of the show had to be reworked and modified.

“It's definitely tough for the performers because they don't have the energy of an audience,” Solomon said. “Nevertheless, what we're trying to focus on is just the power of community.”

Solomon said the performers will have to remember they still have supporters — they just happen to be “behind the camera.”

Despite the setbacks and virtual format of the showcase, Cliff said he believes the show will still be similar to what people are used to seeing each year.

Brian Seitz, the special events director, said he has been working hard to ensure his committee has the resources to put on the showcase in “a year where everything has been a bit different.”

“I wanted to make sure that the excitement and magic of THON would still be felt through our events and be maintained throughout the year,” Seitz (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said.

Solomon said no matter the circumstance, she believes the event will still convey the values of “hope, love and friendship.”

“If five people choose to watch the show, that is still successful to us,” Solomon said. “We appreciate every single person’s support, and no matter what, it has a huge impact on our families and our ultimate goal.”