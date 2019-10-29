On Oct. 29, a crowd of THON volunteers, alumni and stakeholders gathered at the HUB-Robeson Center Monumental Steps to see the total reveal of $701,331.64 raised toward THON 2020.

Just over two weeks ago, THON announced the Dream Forward Campaign, setting a goal for all supporting committees and organizations to raise $500,000 by Oct. 29.

The 16 days of fundraising were organized to unite the THON community — students, alumni, doctors, nurses, researchers, donors and families — to their shared dream of finding a cure to childhood cancer.

Announcing the total was Regina Duesler, executive director of THON 2020. She played a large part in the preparation leading to the event since the created idea of the Dream Forward Campaign this past summer.

Members of the executive committee have been working together since its start to create the campaign, with this being the third year of a goal-based campaign for THON.

Through the total of the campaign, Duesler (graduate-marketing) said THON is able to fund a Four Diamonds research laboratory for a full month, 156 weeks of child life support for children in treatment, 4,676 days of prescription co-pay coverage for Four Diamonds families, and 20,038 hours of music therapy.

“We wanted to do something different — wanted to make sure everyone was connected to the mission,” she said. “We didn’t just want a weeklong fundraiser where everyone would move on right after.”

The strategy of connecting fundraising groups and volunteers to the common goal of the Dream Forward Campaign worked — raising $200,000 more than the set goal.

Jenna Pelowitz was one of the individuals who was able to hold a number of the $701,331.64 as a part of the total reveal. She represented her sorority Delta Gamma as a donor and alumni relations chair.

Partnered with Delta Upsilon, the pair was in the top five of greek fundraising last year and plan to continue that success this year through fundraising events like the campaign.

“This is a great opportunity for us to push campaigning and make money for our organization, but also a great opportunity to push THON’s message through Dream Forward,” Pelowitz (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Fundraising links like the DonorDrive link can be effective ways for organizations to raise money, but Pelowitz said it can become redundant to continually push out donation links.

She said the campaign acted as a refresher to the pair's own personal reasons as to why it is fundraising. In the past two weeks, her sorority has done alternative fundraisers at restaurants, pushed the DonorDrive link on social media and worked with alumni on THON Nation.

Kristin Hayes, who is on the public relations committee, runs the THON social media accounts. With the responsibility of representing THON’s online brand, Hayes said her goal is to spread awareness to the different stakeholder groups of the THON community.

“Our overall goal is to spread awareness — to get people connected that aren’t typically connected to the cause,” Hayes (senior-advertising) said. “We try to make sure every volunteer, stakeholder has their own voice and story as to why they THON to promote those stories.”

Duseler said the total was incredible to see, but what was more important was the start of fundraising efforts toward THON. She said many organizations have joined THON fundraising this semester — even organizations that have never "THON"ed before.

The energy of THON fundraising and preparation will continue in the following weeks at Penn State. 100 Days ‘Til THON is approaching on Nov. 13, and the Family Carnival will take place on Dec. 8.

The next major fundraising event is Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3, which acts as another large day to push high fundraising totals.

“THON season is just really underway at this point,” Duseler said. “Everyone is really excited and energized, and since the campaign was early in the year, everyone was able to get their fundraising goals set.”

RELATED