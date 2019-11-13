It's official — THON participants dance in 100 days.

As another key event in the acknowledgement of fundraising efforts until THON weekend, the 100 Days ‘Til THON Celebration was held in the HUB-Robeson Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The purpose of the 100-day countdown event is to recognize the fundraising and volunteering efforts of organizations and allow alternative fundraisers to occur throughout the HUB.

The event was apparent throughout the building, with a crowd of volunteers in the 100 days ‘Til THON white t-shirts, which are available in the THON Store for $10.

Emily Dalo, special events director, said the yearly 100 Days ‘Til THON event features similar content year-to-year, like performances, hair cutting and a group picture. This year’s event presented the theme “Share Your Story,” focusing on empowering the THON community.

“I think that what are trying to do is show our volunteer empowerment,” Dalo (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “Every volunteer has a different journey and knows that no matter what that journey is, it all culminates to conquering childhood cancer.”

Performances this year featured THON’S Best Dance Crew; Harmony, a performing arts club for kids with and without special needs; and Lowjack Lite, a local band.

The timeline of the event was as follows:

11:00 a.m. Event begins

11:10 a.m. Line Dance

11:15 a.m. Family speaker

11:30 a.m. THON’S Best Dance Crew

12:10 p.m. Harmony performance

12:30 p.m. Lowjack Lite performance

1:25 p.m. Hair donation

1:50 p.m. Line Dance

2:05 p.m. Human picture

2:30/3:00 p.m. Event ends

As members of the entertainment committee, Cole Shusted and Jeanette Debek work to keep the attendees energized and excited about THON.

RELATED

“This is more of a microcosm of was THON will be like,” Shusted (junior-security risk analysis) said. “It lets us practice motivating a much bigger crowd THON weekend.”

Shusted said he believes the 100 days will go by fast until THON weekend, and emphasized the importance of making students aware of the approaching time and lifting spirits along the way.

“All of THON is not just a three-day weekend, but a yearlong effort to get people excited to get people excited and ready for THON,” Debek (sophmore-advertising said.)

Noah Rothenberger — the recently elected president of the Penn State fraternity Phi Gamma Delta, or FIJI — said along with his new title comes new responsibilities related to THON.

Rothenberger (sophmore-supply chain management) said he wants to be as positive as possible and work closely with his THON committee and THON chairs to work hard in fundraising efforts.

“100 Days is a celebration of our yearlong efforts until THON weekend [and] just another reason to get excited for the event,” he said.

Zack Durnack, is the entertainment talent coordinator, oversees the talent-related captains such as the stage performance coordinators, band coordinators and floor entertainment coordinators.

He said there is a process in picking talents for THON, taking in consideration the related theme and plans for the events. Durnack (senior-telecommunications) said they try to cultivate all the talent that is close to State College.

“Since special events are smaller in size we look to student groups — it brings student culture and students awareness, as well as gets the whole community involved,” he said.