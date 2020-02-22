The 2020s have potential to promise new experiences, new technology and new solutions.

But something that's important to many inside the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend is another future benchmark: THON looking toward its 50th anniversary in 2023.

The world's largest student-run philanthropy has raised $168 million since its inception in 1973 and raised upward of $10 million last year to close out the 2010s.

With the new decade already here, several volunteers reflected upon what they think THON means in 2020, as well as what they hoped the new decade would bring in respect to finding a cure and continuing to raise funds.

This year marks Katie Fields' second time participating in THON at Penn State.

She acknowledged the growing technology that is going to allow THON recognition to grow throughout the decade.

Fields believes the more recognition that the cause receives then the more impact that it will have on the families.

“I think THON in 2020 is a sign of hope for so many families. I’ve seen so many families already, who have just been so impacted,” Fields (sophomore-health policy and administration). “They’re so grateful, they’re so thankful every single moment for what we have done for them.”

Hannah Early noted the fact that everybody who is involved in THON is doing it for a different reason. She also had a similar take as Fields, in that she hopes that the new decade will bring out more of an awareness of the THON cause and hopefully make it more global.

“Hopefully, it expands a little more,” Early (freshman-finance) said. “I know that they are trying to get it to be a more national thing, not just an east coast, like Pennsylvania thing. Hopefully, 2020 can bring that.”

While a consensus was made that in 2020 the participants want to see an expansion of THON to a national level, Robert Bistron focused on the financial aspect of it.

“I don’t know if it has a different meaning. I think it has the same cause but I think that it is going to go to a new level,” Bistron (junior-landscape contracting) said. “It’s going to start raising more money than it has ever seen before and it’s just gonna blow numbers out of the park, in perspective to where they are today.”

First-time THON participant Anna Mathewson also discussed her hopes for more money in 2020. However, she also noted how she enjoyed that the event was in the hands of the students and hoped that would bring in new ideas for the decade.

“It’s amazing what the students do. We were talking about how it’s student-run, like it’s all student-run so there’s actually no, I mean we’re adults, but there’s no adults,” Mathewson (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said. “I think that’s awesome, so it just keeps improving every year.”

Alden Hart mentioned the importance of remembering tradition.

His goals for the cause in the new decade is to continue what was started in 1973 and to further build and grow off of the foundation that was laid down for them.

“I think that THON in 2020 means that we are progressing and we are getting closer and closer to finding a cure for the kids,” Hart (freshman-supply chain management) said. “It is really just continuing to keep on the legacy of what was started many years ago for raising money for the kids and making sure that the families can provide their kids with the service that they need to keep going.”