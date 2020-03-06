Many Penn State students spend their four years longing for the opportunity to dance at THON.

Lexi Lukaszewski was able to accomplish this goal with three years to spare, as she was given the rare opportunity to dance as a freshman.

Lukaszewski (freshman-enterprise risk management) was selected as one of two dancers for College Republicans.

The freshman said she didn’t really know much about THON before coming to Penn State, but felt the ability to be involved and dance while also representing College Republicans was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

She said dancing in THON was “absolutely amazing” and a great experience.

“Dancing as a freshman is just a unique experience and not a lot of people can say they’ve done that,” Lukaszewski said. “It meant a lot to me because I was able to be a part of something so big my freshman year and I can carry that experience for the next three years.

Lukaszewski said dancing caused her to gain interest in becoming a member of a THON committee. She said she now wants to be more involved in THON overall.

“I didn’t know how passionate I was about [THON] until I had the opportunity to dance,” Lukaszewski said.

Lukaszewski’s mother, Natalie Barilotti, said she was concerned whether her daughter was “physically able” to withstand the 46 hours of no sitting or sleeping. Barilotti also said she shocked to hear her daughter was dancing as a freshman.

Barilotti said it must have meant a lot to her daughter to be able to contribute “in such a big way” so early on in her time at Penn State.

“[Lukaszewski] was incredibly humbled by the experience,” Barilotti said. “She told me it was the hardest thing that she has ever had to do, as she had to mentally and physically push through the entire 46 hours.”

Barilotti said seeing how much THON raised “for the kids” made Lukaszewski know it had all been worth it.

Max Myers is Lukaszewski’s friend, the president of College Republicans, a childhood cancer survivor and a former THON dancer.

Myers (senior-economics and political science) said he was surprised when Lukaszewski expressed interest in dancing in THON.

“From a freshman, you really just don’t see that a lot,” Myers said.

Myers said his experience as a former dancer allowed him to offer advice and guidance to Lukaszewski.

Myers added he knew Lukaszewski would do a great job and wanted to help her along the way.

“I think [dancing in THON] has definitely brought [Lukaszewski] closer to the Penn State community… and it was awesome to see her understand the world of pediatric cancer and the Penn State community coming together to fight for a cure,” Myers said.

Myers said he often visited Lukaszewski during THON. He said she did not complain much, as she always found new motivations when she was tired.

“At one point she told me her feet hurt, which was pretty understandable,” Myers said jokingly.

Lukaszewski said dancing in THON is not for everyone, and while a lot of people might want to dance, it is a really hard thing to do.

“I definitely hit a few walls throughout the 46 hours. It was really rough,” Lukaszewski said.

Lukaszewski said she believes friends and family coming to visit her was something that rejuvenated her.

“People underestimate the power someone coming and talking to you can have,” she said.

Lukaszewski said she will consider trying to dance in THON again, but finds it unlikely that she actually will, although she left the door open on returning as a dancer in her senior year.

“I think it’s an experience that you should give someone else,” Lukaszewski said. “You should get someone new to dance every year and give them to opportunity to give back.”