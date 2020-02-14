Students and community members will once again have the chance to lose their hair "for the kids" as THON’s annual “No Hair Don’t Care” fundraiser will return next week, according to a press release.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 17 in Rooms 129A, B and C in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Participants can pay $10 in advance to have their head shaved, with the money being credited to an organization or independent dancer couple (IDC) of their choice.

“With this event, the THON community honors those who have faced the intense effects of childhood cancer treatments, providing a symbolic and visual show of solidarity," the release says.

THON 2020 will officially kick off on Friday, Feb. 21.

RELATED