Penn State THON has announced that it will host its first-ever "Week of Gratitude" from Aug. 3-6 to thank the philanthropy's volunteers.

Each day the organization will recognize a different group within the THON community. The event timeline is as follows:

Aug. 3: Four Diamonds and hospital staff

Aug. 4: THON families

Aug. 5: Alumni and friends

Aug. 6: Student volunteers

The week will end with a livestream event on Aug. 6, which will feature notable Penn Staters and musical guests.

The Week of Gratitude livestream and updates will be available online at the "THON Week of Gratitude" Facebook page.

