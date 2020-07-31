THON 2020, 2019 line dance
Buy Now

2019 Dancer Relations committee members do the line dance from last year during the final four hours of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Aabha Vora

Penn State THON has announced that it will host its first-ever "Week of Gratitude" from Aug. 3-6 to thank the philanthropy's volunteers.

Each day the organization will recognize a different group within the THON community. The event timeline is as follows:

  • Aug. 3: Four Diamonds and hospital staff
  • Aug. 4: THON families
  • Aug. 5: Alumni and friends
  • Aug. 6: Student volunteers

The week will end with a livestream event on Aug. 6, which  will feature notable Penn Staters and musical guests.

The Week of Gratitude livestream and updates will be available online at the "THON Week of Gratitude" Facebook page.

MORE THON COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags